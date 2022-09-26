7 great gyms to start your CrossFit journey in Seattle
As someone who considers walking my dog a daily workout, take it from me that CrossFit is a great way to work out.
It’s a form of high-intensity interval training that’s made up of various strength and conditioning workouts.
In regular person wording: it’s a series of tough, guided exercises that go by way quicker than you’d expect.
Here are some great gyms to start your CrossFit journey in Seattle:
Foundation CrossFit
According to Foundation CrossFit, they’re “the premiere fitness instruction facility in Seattle, built upon a reputation of community development and technical instruction.” We love how inclusive this gym is.
Location: 1415 12th Avenue Seattle
Phone: 206-299-0225
South Seattle CrossFit
Unsure about your CrossFit journey? There’s no stress with South Seattle CrossFit. Take a free tour of the facility and sit with a coach to answer any questions you might have about who they are and how they train at South Seattle CrossFit.
Location: 2653 SW Yancy Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-932-2696
West Seattle CrossFit
West Seattle CrossFit aims to push you outside of your comfort zone. They promise that it’ll be rewarding, even if it seems uncomfortable at times.
Location: 4200 SW Admiral Way, Seattle
Phone: 206-914-5998
CrossFit Deliverance
CrossFit Deliverance is great for those who are ready to commit to a gym but don’t realize it. Start with drop-in classes and graduate to full-on regular attendance.
Location: 4535 Union Bay Place NE, Seattle
Phone: 253-686-4898
MKG Fitness
CrossFit at MKG in North Seattle aims to provide the most enjoyable and effective physical fitness program to help you achieve your specific health and fitness goals. They divide their courses by ability — don’t be too shy to join the beginner’s class.
Location: 1557 NE 145th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-367-0981
Ballard CrossFit
Ballard CrossFit has three questions to start you out with: are you new to CrossFit, are you experienced, or are you dropping in? No matter which you pick, the staff will treat you the same by making sure that you don’t over or underwork yourself.
Location: 6419 15th Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206 – 852 – 9532
Tiltshift CrossFit
Tiltshift calls itself a “CrossFit gym that values each individual, fosters honesty, and encourages growth.” We would have to agree.
Location: 11009 1st Avenue S, Seattle
Phone: 206-741-0935