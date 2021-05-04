7 places to get margaritas in Seattle this Cinco de Mayo
This Cinco de Mayo, treat yourself to a tasty and chilled margarita.
Whether you prefer your marg served with tacos or burritos, we’ve got the perfect margarita for you.
Here are seven of the best margaritas in Seattle:
El Moose
El Moose serves up three margaritas: a house marg, Cadillac marg with lime, agave, Mi Campo Blanco, and Gran Marnier, and an ahumada marg with house citrus, roasted-chile infused Espolon Reposado, and Vida Mezcal.
Location: 5242 Leary Avenue NW, Seattle
Phone: 206-784-5568
El Camino
El Camino has been serving Mexican fare and cocktails for over 23 years. Over the past two decades, they’ve perfected their margarita recipe.
Location: 607 N 35th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-7303
Cactus
Cactus serves up both slushy margaritas, and classic takes. Choose between a frozen zesty lime agave margarita, tequila colada, peach bellini sparkling frozen margarita, cactus classic margarita, fruta, baja, mamacita, la ultima, oaxaca, and gran agave margaritas.
Location: 350 Terry Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-913-2250
Barrio
Barrio serves modern Mexican food influenced by the northwest. Pick between the house margarita, blood orange margarita, spicy margarita infused with ghost chilies, or try all three. We don’t judge.
Location: 1420 12th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-588-8105
Fogón Cocina Mexicana
You’re going to struggle to pick between the list of margaritas at Fogon. The spot serves up an ultimate margarita, Jimador margarita, tamarindo margarita, agave margarita, bartender’s margarita, skinny margarita, Jose’s Chile margarita, and a diablo margarita.
Location: 600 E Pine Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-320-7777
Casco Antiguo
Casco Antiguo brings freshness to Mexican cuisine. The restaurant serves up six types of margaritas: the house tap, hot pepper, mezcal, grantiguo, scratch, and fuego y humo.
Location: 2102 7th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-1182
Red Star Taco Bar
Red Star Taco Bar offers nine flavors of slushy margaritas, a house marg, jalapeno marg, roasted pineapple marg, Frida Rita, mezcal marg, cucumber marg, idealist marg, skinny marg, and an old Cadillac marg.
Location: 513 N 36th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-258-3087