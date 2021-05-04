This Cinco de Mayo, treat yourself to a tasty and chilled margarita.

Whether you prefer your marg served with tacos or burritos, we’ve got the perfect margarita for you.

Here are seven of the best margaritas in Seattle:

El Moose serves up three margaritas: a house marg, Cadillac marg with lime, agave, Mi Campo Blanco, and Gran Marnier, and an ahumada marg with house citrus, roasted-chile infused Espolon Reposado, and Vida Mezcal.

Location: 5242 Leary Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-784-5568

El Camino has been serving Mexican fare and cocktails for over 23 years. Over the past two decades, they’ve perfected their margarita recipe.

Location: 607 N 35th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-7303

Cactus serves up both slushy margaritas, and classic takes. Choose between a frozen zesty lime agave margarita, tequila colada, peach bellini sparkling frozen margarita, cactus classic margarita, fruta, baja, mamacita, la ultima, oaxaca, and gran agave margaritas.

Location: 350 Terry Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-913-2250

Barrio serves modern Mexican food influenced by the northwest. Pick between the house margarita, blood orange margarita, spicy margarita infused with ghost chilies, or try all three. We don’t judge.

Location: 1420 12th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-588-8105

You’re going to struggle to pick between the list of margaritas at Fogon. The spot serves up an ultimate margarita, Jimador margarita, tamarindo margarita, agave margarita, bartender’s margarita, skinny margarita, Jose’s Chile margarita, and a diablo margarita.

Location: 600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-320-7777

Casco Antiguo brings freshness to Mexican cuisine. The restaurant serves up six types of margaritas: the house tap, hot pepper, mezcal, grantiguo, scratch, and fuego y humo.

Location: 2102 7th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-1182

Red Star Taco Bar offers nine flavors of slushy margaritas, a house marg, jalapeno marg, roasted pineapple marg, Frida Rita, mezcal marg, cucumber marg, idealist marg, skinny marg, and an old Cadillac marg.

Location: 513 N 36th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-258-3087