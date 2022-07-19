7 reputable places to rent bikes in and around Seattle

Not every Seattleite owns a bike, we get that.
But having been ranked as one of the best places to ride your bike, we highly suggest taking a rip around the city on two wheels at least once in your lifetime.
Whether you’re looking for a mountain bike to slash the trails with or prefer a commuter bike for riding the pavement, we’ve got you covered.
Here are seven of the best places to rent a bike in Seattle.
Lime
View this post on Instagram
If you have a phone or credit card, you can ride with Lime. Being a bike share program, Lime bikes are best for use within Seattle. Use the Lime app to find a bike, rent the bike, and away you go. Lime in Seattle offers e-bikes and scooters.
Location: throughout Seattle
Veo
View this post on Instagram
Veo’s business model is exactly like Lime’s. The best part about bike share programs is that you can ditch the bike as soon as you’re done with them — no need to make it all the way back to the bike shop. Veo in Seattle offers e-bikes.
Location: throughout Seattle
Alki Bike and Board
View this post on Instagram
Named West Seattle’s oldest and friendliest bike shop, Alki Bike and Board serves all types of cyclists. It is first and foremost a full-service bike repair shop but also offers rental hybrid bikes that make for great tour bikes of the city and the Puget Sound region.
Location: 2606 California Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 206-938-3322
Velo Bike Shop
View this post on Instagram
Velo Bike Shop offers $40 same-day rentals and $45 overnight/24-hour rentals. It has a fleet of Marin Muirwoods hybrid bikes as well as a small number of step-thru Marin Bridgeway models available. Rental rates include a helmet, u-lock, rear rack, trunk bag, front and rear lights, and a kickstand.
Location: 2151 6th Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-325-3292
Ride Bicycles
View this post on Instagram
Those looking to mountain bike have to head to Ride. Although rentals are only available at their Issaquah location, it’s worth the drive. You can even try out an e-mountain bike to skip some of the dreaded uphills and maximize your downhill time.
Location: 160 NW Gilman Boulevard STE 102, Issaquah
Phone: 425-961-9061
Wheel Fun Rentals
View this post on Instagram
Riding a bike can be wheely fun, and Wheel Fun Rentals knows that. In addition to normal bicycles, you and your party can pick from adult tricycles, e-bikes, tandem cycles, and various other specialty cycles.
Location: 2530 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle
Phone: 805-650-7770
Recycled Cycles
View this post on Instagram
Pick between road bikes, city bikes, and even mountain bikes at Recycled Cycles. Those looking for youth bikes and child trailers can also get one at this nifty spot. We highly recommend splurging for the $8-$10 insurance coverage on every mountain bike.
Location: 1007 NE Boat Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-547-4491