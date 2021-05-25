Lego to launch “everyone is awesome” set for Pride

The LEGO Group has announced a new Pride-themed set, inspired by the iconic rainbow flag and designed to celebrate the diversity of Lego fans and the world around us.

Each “everyone is awesome” set features 11 monochrome minifigures, each genderless with its own individual hairstyle and color.

The 346-piece model stands 10.24 cm tall and has a depth of 12.80 cm.

Designer of the set, Matthew Ashton, created the model to symbolize inclusivity and celebrate everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘everyone is awesome’!” Ashton said in a press release.

The gorgeous multicolored set goes on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month. It will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO-branded stores, with a recommended retail price of $34.99.