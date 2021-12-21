7 New Year's Eve events in Seattle to celebrate the end of 2021

Let’s be honest, 2021 was just a weird extension of 2020.

We’re hoping that we will get an even bigger return to normalcy in 2022, so why not start the year with a party (or a virtual party)?

Here are seven New Year’s Eve events in Seattle to celebrate the end of 2021:

Fireworks and pyrotechnics are making a return to the Space Needle for T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle. The Space Needle has partnered with multimedia studios and talented digital artists to create the first-ever live fireworks show to be augmented live with exclusive special effects that can only be seen on TV or streaming online. Luckily, you can go to Queen Anne Beerhall to watch it live.

When: December 31, 2021

Where: Queen Anne Beerhall — 203 W Thomas Street, Seattle

The Spirit of 76 Yacht will cruise the Harbor and center itself for a panoramic view of the NYE Fireworks at the Space Needle. Sure, the Queen Anne Beerhall is a great spot to watch the fireworks, but from a boat? Incredible.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 9 pm boarding

Where: Emerald City Party Boats — 1611 Fairview Avenue East Seattle

Everyone is invited to join the Seattle Aquarium for their second annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration! They’re excited to welcome 2022 with new animals, music, and dances. Register for the event online.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 11:30 am

Where: Online

Enjoy an upscale New Year’s Eve party at the King Street Ballroom and Perch. You’ll be surrounded by urban skyline views in the most elegant setting.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 9 pm

Where: 255 S King Street, Seattle

Sure, we’re celebrating the end of 2021, but why not take it back to the ’80s and ’90s with New Wave hits from Duran Duran, INXS, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The Cure, New Order, Prince, Depeche Mode and so much more.

When: December 31, 2021

Time: 8 pm doors

Where: The Nectar Lounge

