7 New Year's Eve events in Seattle to celebrate the end of 2021
Let’s be honest, 2021 was just a weird extension of 2020.
We’re hoping that we will get an even bigger return to normalcy in 2022, so why not start the year with a party (or a virtual party)?
Here are seven New Year’s Eve events in Seattle to celebrate the end of 2021:
The Space Needle Celebration at Queen Anne Beerhall
Fireworks and pyrotechnics are making a return to the Space Needle for T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle. The Space Needle has partnered with multimedia studios and talented digital artists to create the first-ever live fireworks show to be augmented live with exclusive special effects that can only be seen on TV or streaming online. Luckily, you can go to Queen Anne Beerhall to watch it live.
When: December 31, 2021
Where: Queen Anne Beerhall — 203 W Thomas Street, Seattle
2022 NYE Boat Party
The Spirit of 76 Yacht will cruise the Harbor and center itself for a panoramic view of the NYE Fireworks at the Space Needle. Sure, the Queen Anne Beerhall is a great spot to watch the fireworks, but from a boat? Incredible.
When: December 31, 2021
Time: 9 pm boarding
Where: Emerald City Party Boats — 1611 Fairview Avenue East Seattle
Rockin’ Rockfish Noon Year’s Eve
Everyone is invited to join the Seattle Aquarium for their second annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration! They’re excited to welcome 2022 with new animals, music, and dances. Register for the event online.
When: December 31, 2021
Time: 11:30 am
Where: Online
Seattle New Years Eve Party 2022 at Gatsby’s Penthouse
Enjoy an upscale New Year’s Eve party at the King Street Ballroom and Perch. You’ll be surrounded by urban skyline views in the most elegant setting.
When: December 31, 2021
Time: 9 pm
Where: 255 S King Street, Seattle
’80s & ’90s Throwback NYE Party
Sure, we’re celebrating the end of 2021, but why not take it back to the ’80s and ’90s with New Wave hits from Duran Duran, INXS, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The Cure, New Order, Prince, Depeche Mode and so much more.
When: December 31, 2021
Time: 8 pm doors
Where: The Nectar Lounge
Loursin Seattle
Celebrate the new year with food. Enjoy a trio of amuses, Alaskan scallops, Dungeness crab bisque, dry-aged tenderloin of beef with foie gras-truffle sauce, chamomile ice cream with salted caramel ripple, and mignardises. Keep in mind that diners are allotted two and a half hours from the time of their reservation.
Thunderpussy NYE
If Thor’s Hammer of the Gods from “Immigrant Song” landed in the hands of four wise, willful, and wild women? Well, it would sound something like Thunderpussy. Rock ‘n’ roll yourself into the new year.
When: December 31, 2021
Time: 9 pm
Where: The Showbox, Seattle