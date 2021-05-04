Popular vegan and vegetarian spot in U District has been forced to close temporarily

One of the University District’s favorite vegan and vegetarian spots, Flowers Bar and Restaurant, has been forced to temporarily halt service for not following several COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to King County Public Health, the restaurant had exceeded current food establishment occupancy limits, did not maintain physical distancing, and had a lack of use of face-coverings by both restaurant staff and customers.

According to King County Public Health, “the establishment will be allowed to reopen once these issues have been resolved.”

Current health guidelines for restaurants in King County include mandatory employee health screening, face-covering usage for staff and customers, proper physical distancing practices, proper sanitation procedures, collection of customer contact information, and mandatory open-air and outdoor seating while complying with seating capacity.

More information regarding guidelines for restaurants put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the King County webpage.