7 New Year's Eve events in Seattle to celebrate the end of 2022
Let’s be honest, 2022 was a rollercoaster.
You either love the return to normalcy or miss the Animal Crossing days of remote working. No matter how you feel, one thing is for sure: we’re all excited for what’s to come in the new year.
Here are seven New Year’s Eve events in Seattle to celebrate the end of 2022:
T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle
As the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2023, the beloved New Year’s celebration will feature drone light formations in the Seattle skies to add more expression and color to one of the world’s largest structurally-launched firework displays. Enjoy watching 200 drones integrate with fireworks and light displays launched and projected off of the Space Needle.
Where: The spectacle will take place at the Space Needle, and be broadcasted locally on KING 5 starting at 11:35 pm PST. It will also be streamed online exclusively at king5.com.
Dimelo: A Latin New Year’s Eve Experience
Reggaeton fans will love the Dimelo New Year’s Experience at The Crocodile. Dance your way through the three stages of the venue with differing Latin vibes. There will be the usual two stages and the addition of karaoke in the theatre room and another bar.
Where: The Crocodile — 2505 1st Ave Seattle
Time: 9 pm
Admission: $30+; tickets are available online
SNAILS with Rated R & Crizzly
Rave yourself into the new year with three incredible DJs. Snails, Rated R, and Crizzly will be blasting tunes all night long at Substation Seattle, winding you up for an epic new years eve countdown. Enjoy two rooms of music plus a patio, massive production, and three bars.
Where: Substation — 645 NW 45th St Seattle
Time: 8 pm
Admission: $40+; tickets are available online
Dance Yourself Clean New Year’s Eve
If you’re into indie/electronic music, you’ll love this New Year’s Eve event. Expect tunes from Tame Impala, Glass Animals, Grimes, M83, Cherub, MGMT, Toro y Moi, and so many more.
Where: Chop Suey — 1325 E Madison St. Seattle
Time: 9 pm
Admission: $25; tickets are available online
New Year’s Eve with Kenny G
Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley welcomes Seattle’s own, Grammy and American music award-winning saxophonist, Kenny G, for two shows on New Year’s Eve. We love that you can watch the show and hit up another party, or enjoy dinner before a relaxing start to the new year.
Where: Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley — 2033 6th Avenue, Seattle
Time: Show times at 8:45 pm and 10:30 pm
Admission: $150+; tickets are available online
The Official Neumos and Barboza New Year’s Eve Party
Capitol Hill’s biggest New Year’s Eve party is taking place at Neumos. In addition to awesome tunes, ring in the year with performances by Seattle’s best drag queens.
Where: Neumos — 925 East Pike Street Seattle
Time: 9 pm
Admission: $20; tickets are available online
Xtreme Theatresports New Year’s Eve Party 2022
Not into dancing and clubs? That’s alright! Enjoy your night with comedy, camaraderie, and champagne while laughing your way into the new year with an improv show.
Where: Unexpected Productions — 1428 Post Alley, Seattle
Time: 10 pm
Admission: $45+; tickets are available online