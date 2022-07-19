7 of the best places to mountain bike in and around Seattle
You don’t need to be the best rider to get yourself out onto the trails.
All you need is a mountain bike, helmet, and a great attitude.
Grab your riding buddies and get out to one of these seven mountain biking spots in and around Seattle.
Fort Ebey State Park
This park on the shores of Whidbey Island is the former site of a World War II coastal-defense fort. It’s now a mossy and misty forest filled with rugged, sandy trails through grass-covered dunes. Bring your rain gear and enjoy a ride through 25 miles of trails. You can also extend your ride through the Kettles Trail System from Coupeville.
Duthie Hill Bike Park
Duthie Hill Bike Park is perfect for riders of all skill levels. Offering 23 trails, the park is filled with jump- and drop-strewn flow trails, XC trails, as well as more technical wood ladders and beams for those looking to challenge themselves.
Columbia Plateau State Park Trail
Start from one of multiple trailheads and bike through 48 miles of trails. Columbia Plateau Trail State Park is one of Washington’s best spots for a major bike trip as it’s built along the converted bed of the old Spokane, Portland, and Seattle Railway.
Tiger Mountain
Tiger Mountain is one of Seattle’s most well-known places to bike. The mountain has more than 49 trails that stretch over 46 miles. Regardless of your skill level, you’ll find a favorite trail on this mountain, without a doubt.
Mount Spokane State Park
Mount Spokane is covered in miles of rocky, rutted dirt roads. At more than 12,000 acres, we recommend this park for experienced riders.
Squilchuck State Park
Squilchuck has over five miles of trails at a variety of skill levels. Volunteers from Evergreen Mountain Biking Alliance work hard to improve the trails and have included jumps, bumps, and thrilling downhill runs with thigh-busting inclines.
Steven’s Pass Mountain Bike Park
If you’re looking for somewhere to bike but aren’t comfortable heading up a random trail, Steven’s Pass is the place to be.