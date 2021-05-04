McDonald's is giving out FREE McFlurries today due to spoon confusion

Trying to slurp up your McFlurry through the spoon? We’ve all been there.

While it’s not something often talked about, it’s definitely something that everyone’s done at least once.

McDonald’s knows this, and to apologize for the embarrassment and confusion their spoons may have caused, they’re giving fans one free regular-sized caramel brownie McFlurry on May 4.

To pick up the sweet treat, simply scan the offer code in your McDonald’s app and grab the treat at your local participating restaurant, no purchase necessary.

If you don’t feel like leaving the house, you can enjoy the regular size caramel brownie McFlurry for free when you make a minimum $15 purchase with Uber Eats.