Four interactive animal murals have been hidden around Pike Place Market

For over 100 years, Seattleites and visitors from all over the world have come to visit The Woodland Park Zoo and Pike Place Market.

In celebration of their supporters, the two have partnered together for “Wild at Heart,” a month-long photo and mural festival taking place online and at Pike Place Market.

Throughout the month of June, visit the Pike Place Market to discover four pop-up murals by several market artists.

Also, be sure to follow both the Woodland Park Zoo and Pike Place Market on social media as they will be sharing photos of adorable animals visiting the market weekly.

This week, Guinea pigs Pumpkin, Cider, and Camilla took in the view and enjoyed a light lettuce snack at Pike Place Bar and Grill.