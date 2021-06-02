17-year-old in California pushes bear off fence to save her dogs

Hailey Morinico of Southern California loves her dogs.

So much so, that when she saw that they could be in danger, she shoved a bear.

Yep, you read that right. 17-year-old Morinico noticed a bear facing off with her family dogs from the top of a wall in their southern California backyard.

She then ran outside, sprinting toward the bear, and used both hands to push the large bear off the wall. She then picked up one of the smaller dogs and ran with the rest back into her home.

Here’s the full video, which was originally shared on TikTok: