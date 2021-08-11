7 places serving up the best ice cream sandwiches in Seattle

Sick of ice cream? You’re not alone.

In case popsicles aren’t your thing either, we’ve rounded up the best of the best when it comes to the tastiest handhelds in the local market.

Here are seven places to find the best ice cream sandwiches in Seattle:

We love Hello Robin thanks to their wonderful selection of treats. The bakeshop features about a dozen cookies each day, including seasonal rotations and family favorites — all of which can be customized into the perfect ice cream sandwich.

Location: 2570 NE University Village Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-397-3634

Location: 522 19th Avenue E, Seattle

Phone: 206-735-7970

Although they’re known for their cupcakes, you don’t want to miss the ice cream sandwiches that Cupcake Royale serves up. A freshly churned ice cream sandwich between two house-baked cookies? Count us in.

Location: 2052 NW Market Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-6238

Location: 1101 34th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-6240

Location: 4556 California Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-6266

Location: 106 Pine Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-443-8674

Location: 1424 11th Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-701-9579

You better snag some ice cream sandwiches off Sweet Wheels when you see them because this food truck and pop-up shop isn’t around forever. The truck serves up delicious cookie sandwiches in various locations around Seattle all spring and summer long.

Location: various locations

Phone: 206-353-1293

Enjoy above and beyond ice cream sandwiches at Shugs Soda Fountain. With tons of flavors and freshly baked cookies, you’re going to want to order way more than just one.

Location: 1525 1st Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-602-6420

Sweet Alchemy never fails to satisfy with their ice cream sandwiches. With both vegan ice cream flavors and regular dairy-based varieties, the sandwich options are endless.

Location: 4301 University Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-0243

While they only serve their pre-scooped ice cream cookie sandwiches in the Kirkland location, Midnight Cookie Co. serves up freshly baked cookies as well as Full Tilt ice cream. We honestly consider that a win — especially because we like three scoops of ice cream in each sandwich.

Location: 1058 N 39th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-1237

Macadons serves up the ultimate ice cream sandwich: tasty ice cream served between two macarons. The chew of the macaron perfectly complements the melty yet chilled inside. Trust us when we say that you need to try one of these specialties.

Location: 9828 16th Avenue SW, Seattle

Phone: 206-841-0052

