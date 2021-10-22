40+ easy and unique Halloween costume ideas from TikTok
If we see another person out and about in lingerie with cat ears, we’re going to lose it.
After last year’s subdued Halloween, it’s all about going all out this year. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of easy-to-replicate Halloween costumes.
- See also:
Here’s a great list of Halloween costume ideas from TikTok:
Money Heist
@hollymorri5DAY 20/31 HALLOWEEN COSTUME INSPO 🎃 ##2021halloween🎃 ##HALLOWEEN2021 ##halloweencostumes2021 ##halloweencostumes ##HALLOWEEN ##halloweencostume ##halloweencostumeinspo ##moneyheistcostume♬ original sound – John DeJesus
Masks, red jumpsuits, and money are all you really need for this costume. TikTok user Hollymorri5 uploads a new costume idea daily, so we suggest scrolling through her entire profile for even more ideas.
The Care Bears
@halloweenideas2021Reply to @izzyandbetsy2 ##greenscreen ##halloween2021 ##halloweencostumes2021 ##halloweencostumes ##fyp♬ Barbz4Life – Selah Scaife
A Care Bear is not only a cute costume, but a comfy one too. Simply dress in one color and tape or draw on a belly.
Costumes for blondes
@laureljjean##halloweencostumeinspo ##halloweencostumesforblondes ##costumesforblondes ##halloweencostumes2021 ##blondecostumes ##halloweeninspo ##halloweencostumesideas♬ Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
Debbie Thornberry, Princess Peach, Elle Woods, and Regina George are all easy costumes perfect for blondes. This TikTok even has examples of exact clothing you can buy.
The Powerpuff Girls
@dajjramboHalloween Series is starting! Look 1: Powerpuff Girls 💙💗💚 Blossom ##halloweenmakeup ##halloweencostumes2021 ##OneSliceChallenge ##makeup ##foryou♬ original sound – 𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙖シ✌︎︎
Wondering what kind of eye makeup to pair with your bodycon dress? This creator has come up with an adorable way to apply eyeshadow that the triplets would approve of.
Family costumes
@nayzhsopretty_##greenscreen ##OneSliceChallenge ##halloweencostumes2021♬ original sound – Kiera Lyons 🕯🕰🗝
Whether you’re toting along a newborn or five-year-old, they’re sure to love these cozy costume ideas. Honestly, we’d probably still dress up in these.
Maleficent
@alyssa.warmeDM MY INSTA FOR REQUESTS👀👀 ##halloweencostumes2021 ##amazoncostumes ##disneyvillains ##maleficent ##costumeideas ##TargetHalloween♬ original sound – Halloween 👻🎃
Who doesn’t want to feel like a queen with a wickedly huge headpiece? Become Maleficent with a black dress, heels, and a few accessories.
Scooby-Doo Gang
@johannvera#Halloween was LIT 🎃🔥😂♬ original sound – Johann
This costume has to be one of our favorites. To make it above and beyond, get your dog involved as Scooby.
Alice in Wonderland
@laureljjean##halloweencostumeideas ##halloweencostumeinspo ##halloweencostumes2021 ##costumesforfriends ##costumesfor3♬ phantom of the wapera – shannon huhn
Gather a group or pick your favorite character from Alice in Wonderland. This awesome TikTok shows you how you could easily dress up as Alice, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter.
Easy Amazon Costumes
@rominachiodi1easy halloween costumes👻link in bio##amazoncostumes ##halloweencostumes ##amazoncostumeideas ##easyhalloweencostumes ##halloweencostumes2021 ##costumeideas♬ original sound – Kiera Lyons 🕯🕰🗝
If you just want to add to cart and forget about it, go for one of these Halloween costumes from Amazon.
Traffic Cones
@hotdoglover25cone in the pool for today #classof2020 #fyp #foryoupage #halloween♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim
Yes, you did just watch what we watched. Dress up like traffic cones with your squad and keep the bar in order.
Bridgerton
@sabrinaforscuttDay 1/31 Halloween Costumes!!! Up first my Bridgerton costume. ##halloweenlook ##halloween2021 ##halloweencostume ##halloweencostumeideas ##costumedesigner ##wardrobestylist ##halloweencostumes2021 ##halloween ##halloweenishere ##31daysofhalloween ##diyhalloweencostumes ##spookyseason ##bridgerton ##TakeTheDayOffChallenge ##BenefitOfBrows ##bridgertonnetflix ##bridgertontiktok ##bridgertoncostume ##daphnebridgerton ##pheobedynevor ##regencycostume ##regencyball ##bridgertonname ##regencyfashion ##imadethis @Netflix♬ Burn for You – Barlow & Bear & Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
All you need for this costume is a fancy dress, fan, and adorable heels or flats. We suggest going to a thrift store to pick up the perfect, over-the-top dress.
Couples Costumes
@rominachiodi1couples costumes❤️🔥##yourestayingyouregone ##halloweencostumes ##couplecostumes ##couplecostumeideas ##halloweeninspo ##halloween2021 ##couplecostumeideas♬ original sound – user8875492597540
If you’re looking to heat up the party, Rominachiodi1 has the costumes for you. Admittedly, these couples costumes are a little basic, but nevertheless classic and cute.
Phineas and Ferb
@glutenfreebtchPHINEAS & FERB #fyp #foryou #brotherlove♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim
Get out your construction paper and start making the heads. Phineas and Ferb are not only iconic but have a whole theme song to match. We suggest learning a dance and bringing along a speaker to have a fun party move.
Despicable Me
@tsunamy_#fyp #minion #minions #gru #halloween #meangirls♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim
Whether you’re one person or a crowd of 200, this costume works for all. Have one person dress up as Gru while the others are his minions, or join forces and have all your friends dress up as minions.
Shrek
@oheyitsamandaok the last one is my favorite ##halloweencostumes2021 ##halloweencostumeideas ##shrekhalloween ##fairygodmothershrek ##gingyshrek ##lordfarquaad ##amazonhalloweencostume ##trendyhalloweencostumes♬ calling all the mOnstErs – aubs
There’s nothing more iconic than Shrek the Movie. Rather than dressing up like the green ogre, try your hand at the supporting characters — we all know that a Lord Farquad would be the life of the party.
Twiggy
@sabrinaforscuttDay 15/31 Halloween Costumes: Twiggy ##halloweenlook ##halloween2021 ##halloweencostume ##halloweencostumeideas ##costumedesigner ##wardrobestylist ##halloweencostumes2021 ##halloween ##halloweenishere ##31daysofhalloween ##diyhalloweencostumes ##spookyseason ##halloweenfashion ##fashionablehalloweencostumes ##costumeinspo ##MakeItCinematic ##IKnowWhatYouDid ##TreatiestCupContest ##twiggy ##60sfashion ##60s ##twiggyeyeliner ##twiggylook ##supermodel ##60smodel♬ Be My Baby – The Ronettes
Sure, your mom may be the only one to tell you that your lashes look like Twiggy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an awesome costume to reproduce. Get on your best ’70s attire and layer on that mascara.
Slinky Dog
@reidogggwe’re ALL slinky dog #fyp #wap #halloween♬ phantom of the wapera – shannon huhn
If you’ve got a tight-knit group of friends, make sure that you stay together throughout the night with this slinky dog costume. All it takes is construction paper, brown shirts, and coils.
Squid Games
@officialtyradDIY Squid Games costumes on my YT🚦 ##squidgames ##squidgame ##redlightgreenlight ##halloweencostumes2021 ##hallowen2021 ##squidgameoutfit ##diy♬ red light green light x money – jovynn
Of course, it wouldn’t be a 2021 list without Squid Games characters. What people often forget, though, is that there’s more to the game than the players and workers.
Best friends costumes
@christmasmagicvidesthere you go guys go part 2 is here ##halloweencostumes2021♬ Halloween – KenZie DarkStar
Grab your bestie and dress up like Spongebob and Patrick, celestial princesses, M&Ms, and more. This TikTok had so much inspiration packed into a 49-second video.
Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompas
@sophiewagz2A night out of the factory.. #fyp #foryoupage #whereischarlie #meangirls #halloween #oompaloompa #chocolate @theresadennison @nicoleforlenza2♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim
With Timothee Chalamet recently teasing Wonka, this costume is on trend. Figure out who’s the best Willy Wonka and have the rest of your friends become Oompa Loompas.
Ideas for those with blue hair
@whamalamapingpongReply to @rorodawg ##greenscreen ##halloweencostumes2021 ##bluehair♬ original sound – user696969
Is this category a little niche? Yes. If you’re drawn to one of these costumes, though, why not just buy a blue wig or let them have a little pizazz with your natural hair color.