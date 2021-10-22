40+ easy and unique Halloween costume ideas from TikTok

If we see another person out and about in lingerie with cat ears, we’re going to lose it.

After last year’s subdued Halloween, it’s all about going all out this year. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of easy-to-replicate Halloween costumes.

Here’s a great list of Halloween costume ideas from TikTok:

Money Heist

Masks, red jumpsuits, and money are all you really need for this costume. TikTok user Hollymorri5 uploads a new costume idea daily, so we suggest scrolling through her entire profile for even more ideas.

The Care Bears

A Care Bear is not only a cute costume, but a comfy one too. Simply dress in one color and tape or draw on a belly.

Costumes for blondes

Debbie Thornberry, Princess Peach, Elle Woods, and Regina George are all easy costumes perfect for blondes. This TikTok even has examples of exact clothing you can buy.

The Powerpuff Girls

Wondering what kind of eye makeup to pair with your bodycon dress? This creator has come up with an adorable way to apply eyeshadow that the triplets would approve of.

Family costumes

Whether you’re toting along a newborn or five-year-old, they’re sure to love these cozy costume ideas. Honestly, we’d probably still dress up in these.

Maleficent

Who doesn’t want to feel like a queen with a wickedly huge headpiece? Become Maleficent with a black dress, heels, and a few accessories.

Scooby-Doo Gang

This costume has to be one of our favorites. To make it above and beyond, get your dog involved as Scooby.

Alice in Wonderland

Gather a group or pick your favorite character from Alice in Wonderland. This awesome TikTok shows you how you could easily dress up as Alice, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter.

Easy Amazon Costumes

If you just want to add to cart and forget about it, go for one of these Halloween costumes from Amazon.

Traffic Cones

Yes, you did just watch what we watched. Dress up like traffic cones with your squad and keep the bar in order.

Bridgerton

All you need for this costume is a fancy dress, fan, and adorable heels or flats. We suggest going to a thrift store to pick up the perfect, over-the-top dress.

Couples Costumes

If you’re looking to heat up the party, Rominachiodi1 has the costumes for you. Admittedly, these couples costumes are a little basic, but nevertheless classic and cute.

Phineas and Ferb

Get out your construction paper and start making the heads. Phineas and Ferb are not only iconic but have a whole theme song to match. We suggest learning a dance and bringing along a speaker to have a fun party move.

Despicable Me

Whether you’re one person or a crowd of 200, this costume works for all. Have one person dress up as Gru while the others are his minions, or join forces and have all your friends dress up as minions.

Shrek

There’s nothing more iconic than Shrek the Movie. Rather than dressing up like the green ogre, try your hand at the supporting characters — we all know that a Lord Farquad would be the life of the party.

Twiggy

Sure, your mom may be the only one to tell you that your lashes look like Twiggy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an awesome costume to reproduce. Get on your best ’70s attire and layer on that mascara.

Slinky Dog

If you’ve got a tight-knit group of friends, make sure that you stay together throughout the night with this slinky dog costume. All it takes is construction paper, brown shirts, and coils.

Squid Games

Of course, it wouldn’t be a 2021 list without Squid Games characters. What people often forget, though, is that there’s more to the game than the players and workers.

Best friends costumes

Grab your bestie and dress up like Spongebob and Patrick, celestial princesses, M&Ms, and more. This TikTok had so much inspiration packed into a 49-second video.

Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompas

With Timothee Chalamet recently teasing Wonka, this costume is on trend. Figure out who’s the best Willy Wonka and have the rest of your friends become Oompa Loompas.

Ideas for those with blue hair

Is this category a little niche? Yes. If you’re drawn to one of these costumes, though, why not just buy a blue wig or let them have a little pizazz with your natural hair color.