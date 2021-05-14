It is happening: "Friends" reunion special being released this month

The past 14 months haven’t been our day, our week, our month, or even our year. But at least a nostalgic kick with some popular friends will help to righten the ship.

Warner Bros. announced on Thursday the long-awaited Friends reunion special will be released exclusively on HBO Max on May 27.

Officially titled “The One Where They Got Back Together,” the reunion special brings back the entire principal Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, to reunite on screen for the first since the series ended in 2004.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Along with the main cast, HBO Max is bringing in a variety of friends for the special. Along with Justin Bieber, guests include David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Taylor, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousaszai.

The special was originally slated to film and premier in 2020 but got pushed back because of you-know-what.

The special was filmed at the sitcom’s original soundstage in Burbank, California, where the entire 236-show series was shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

Anyone else going to have the Friends theme song stuck in their head all day?