7 places to get a real Christmas tree in and around Seattle

December is upon us, which means it’s officially acceptable to start thinking about Christmas.

Before you can get the outdoor decorations up, it’s crucial that you have the main star of the holiday: the Christmas tree.

Here are seven spots in Seattle where you can get your own fresh Christmas trees:

Known for their gorgeous nursery of houseplants, trees, and shrubs, Magnolia Garden Center is ready for Christmas. Choose from a selection of locally grown Noble, Fraser, or Nordmann Fir trees that can be delivered straight to your house. Magnolia can even install the tree in your own stand and bring it to your house ready for decorating.

Location: 3213 West Smith Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-284-1161

Play with a shop cat and her kitten while browsing trees at Urban Feed and Garden. Trees will be available for curbside pick-up or contactless delivery.

Location: 4878 South Beacon Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-420-2047

Locally owned and operated since 1988, City People’s Garden Store knows what they’re doing. Stop by for your fresh, Washington-grown Christmas trees. They continue restocking as the season progresses.

Location: 2939 East Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-324-0737

The only place more holiday-ready than the North Pole itself is Swansons Nursery. The nursery is the only nursery in Seattle to carry the Burton Blue Noble Firs by Burton Family Farms. These special trees are strikingly blue-tinged and have been bred since 1949. The shop also features a “Spin and Pick” system, in which trees are displayed off the ground for maximum viewability.

Location: 9701 15th Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-782-2543

For over 30 years, McMurtrey’s Red-Wood Christmas Tree Farm has been offering wagon rides, free cocoa, cider, candy canes, wreaths, and of course, trees. Although not in Seattle, the dog-friendly spot is perfect for photo ops and families. If you’re not in the mood to chop down your own tree, buy one of their pre-cut trees that are brought in weekly.

Location: 13925 Woodinville-Redmond Road

Phone: 425-482-6975

Pick between Noble Firs, Nordman Firs, and Alpine Wood Noble Fir trees at Seattle Christmas Tree. Show up and pick your own out of their full-service tree lot or enjoy free local delivery.

Location: 3839 Stone Way North, Seattle

Phone: 206-886-2545

Hunter Farms is probably your go-to pumpkin patch, but did you know that they have Christmas trees, too? The farm offers several Christmas tree services, including shaking out your trees for you, curing them up, baling them, and tying them onto your car for you.

Location: 1921 E State Route 106, Union

Phone: 360-898-2222