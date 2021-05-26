FoodFood NewsSpecials & Deals

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

Daily Hive Staff
May 26 2021, 4:02 pm
It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly-anticipated meal for themselves.

Inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations, the signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces.

Many folks that ordered today got their grub had no complaints about the food itself, but what it arrived in.

Some customers shared their grief about receiving their eats in regular McDonald’s bags, boxes, and cups, and not the purple branded packaging shown in some promo material.

The responses made us both laugh and cry.

It’s worth noting that tons of people have received cute BTS collab designs with their McDonald’s order, so I guess it’s just a matter of right place, right time to get these products while supplies last.


McDonald’s says the purple packaging is rolling out across the country and should be available at most locations.

Orders for the BTS meal can be placed online, in-restaurant, or through the McDonald’s app for delivery until June 20.

