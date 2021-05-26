The official BTS meal has FINALLY arrived at McDonald's

BTS fans can finally get their hands on the official band meal at McDonald’s. The meal is inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations.

The signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili, and cajun dipping sauces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s⁷ (@mcdonalds)

“Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible,” said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA, in a press release.

“And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks.”

In addition to the meal, BTS fans can enjoy special McDonald’s and BTS merch which drops at 7 pm EST on the Weverse Shop app.

Orders for the BTS Meal can be enjoyed in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery until June 20.