Between sapphic nights and Seattle Pride, it’s clear to say that Seattle’s pretty queer.
As a female in the LGBTQ crowd, I must say that I’ve never personally visited any of the gay fetish nights, but I’ve sure heard about them!
Seattle has such a wide range of queer and gay bars — it truly was tough to pick our favorite seven.
Here are seven of the best gay/queer bars in Seattle.
Queer/Bar
Literally called Queer/Bar, the queer bar is located in the heart of Seattle’s Queer Arts District. The 21+ venue hosts a variety of events, from drag happy hours to queeraoke and brunches.
Location: 1518 11th Avenue, Seattle
C. C. Attle’s
One of the oldest gay bars in Seattle happens to be C.C. Attle’s. Around since 1993, the bar features a pool table, food, fetish nights, rugby games, and even leather events.
Location: 1701 E Olive Way, Seattle
Changes
Changes has been around for even longer than C.C. Attle’s. Since 1989, Changes has been a friendly hub for the LGBTQ+ crowd, hosting happy hour specials, games, a video dj, karaoke, and more. We love that they have an outdoor patio and free wifi.
Location: 2105 N 45th St, Seattle
The Seattle Eagle
If you’re new to the leather and kink scene, The Seattle Eagle will get you in quick. Known for their harness parties and jockstrap nights, enjoy house, techno, and all sorts of other beats.
Location: 314 E Pike Street, Seattle
Pony
Pony is a tribute to the great West Village and Castro bars of the 1970s. The bar occupies a 1930s-vintage gas station building that has been transformed into a beloved hangout. You’ll probably hear punk rock, disco, new wave, and indie rock spinning, depending on the day.
Location: 1221 E Madison Street, Seattle
The Wildrose Bar
The Wildrose Bar is by women, for women. Since 1984, the spot has been a haven for lesbians and other queer folks. This year, they’re even hosting their own Pride events from June 24 through 26.
Location: 1021 E Pike Street, Seattle
Neighbours Seattle
Neighbours Nightclub is Seattle’s most popular, longest-standing LGBT and mixed dance club featuring two floors. The spot has four bars including a front patio mezzanine and lounge area.