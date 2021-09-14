12 places in Seattle perfect for scenic autumn walks

With the perfect weather approaching, it would be a shame to spend most of your time indoors.

Rather than walking around your neighborhood for the 300th time, try venturing elsewhere while remaining in the city.

Here are 12 places in Seattle perfect for a fall stroll:

What is an arboretum, you ask? It’s an area devoted to the planting of trees and shrubs. In a way, it’s a museum of trees. The park is laced with miles of walkable trails and bridges, and it even houses its own Japanese garden.

The trail passes through six neighborhoods (South Lake Union, Westlake, Fremont, Wallingford, University District, and Eastlake) all in one run. North of Lake Union, the trail connects to the Burke Gillman Trail and passes by the iconic Seattle park Gasworks. The route also crosses over two active draw bridges, Fremont and University, and offers a unique perspective of Seattle.

Being the largest park in the city, we recommend sticking to the National Recreation Trail at only 2.8 miles long. The hike is mainly flat and offers nice views of the flowers, birds, and some owls. If you make it down to South Beach, keep an eye out for possible seals, sea lions, and orcas.

Although Frink and Leschi Park are two separate places, a network of trails connects them. We love this spot because it is not only easily accessible by transit and driving but is well maintained and close to the water.

With 300 acres of forests and trails, one of the most scenic runs is the 2.4-mile paved trail that goes around the park’s perimeter. The views of Lake Washington are stellar, and on a clear day, you can see Mt. Rainier. Seward Park, which connects to Lake Washington Boulevard if you want to run longer along the lake.

Carkeek Park features one main hike that follows the length of Piper’s Creek, with various trails branching off of it. Although a rather long trail of 3.5 miles, it’s a good option for kids as it allows them to learn about the creek ecosystem and catch glimpses of the salmon run if they’re lucky.

If you’ve lived in Seattle for more than a month, chances are someone’s told you to hike Green Lake. The gorgeous lake path is only 2.8 miles around and is accessible to all walkers, joggers, bikers, children, strollers, pets, and those in wheelchairs.

For those who aren't ready to fully immerse themselves in nature away from the city, a hike through Cowen and Ravenna Parks is the perfect place to start. Enjoy sharing miles with sparrows, squirrels, and more, all while keeping the backdrop of the city close. Be sure to explore the sundial and frog.

Starting from CenturyLink Field, walk along Elliott Bay, pass by the new Pike Place Market viewpoint, the Seattle Waterfront, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and Myrtle Edwards Park. If you want to add more mileage to your walk, you can journey from the Olympic Sculpture Park to the Seattle Center or continue your walk all the way to the Ballard Locks.

A 4.4 mile-long stretch of paved path along Alki Beach offers stunning views of downtown Seattle. It’s a paradise with unbeatable vantage points of Elliott Bay and its killer sunsets.

With plenty of concrete to walk on, don’t worry about getting your shoes dirty or having to cross over fallen tree trunks. The Seward Park trail features picnic benches and tables, an amphitheater, bike loop, walking loop, native plant garden, a beach, and more.

Get ready to climb some steps at Interlaken Park. While the total distance of this trail is only 1.6 miles, the elevation varies from 125 feet to 325 feet. We recommend this trail for people who like pacing themselves and aren’t afraid to get a little mud on their shoes.