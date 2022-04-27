7 places to get delicious and authentic bao in Seattle

Whether you call them bao buns, baozi, or simply short form it to bao, you know that they’re one of the most delicious foods in the world when done right.

Both round bao buns and folded bao buns have a springy, bouncy bite and are typically filled with either meat or vegetable innards.

You might also like: 5 of Seattle's best Chinese and Hong Kong bakeries

7 restaurants serving up the best Chinese food in Seattle

7 must-try restaurants in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Here are seven of the best places to get delicious and authentic bao buns in Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wow Bao (@wowbao)

Wow Bao has several flavors to choose from, including bbq Berkshire pork, coconut custard, egg and spicy sausage, spicy Mongolian beef, teriyaki chicken, and whole wheat vegetable. Wow Bao runs through a dark/ghost kitchen and can be ordered from UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

Location: Fremont Seattle Dark Kitchen

Facebook | Instagram

Mee Sum Pastry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cliff (@jcstrutz)

Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe started in 2007 as a small, locally-owned bubble tea shop. It’s since grown into a full-on restaurant offering proper meals, but you shouldn’t sleep on their original Chinese pastries and bao.

Location: 1526 Pike Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-6780

Location: 4343 University Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-7298

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Aloe 🌿 (@cafealoe)

Cafe Aloe doesn’t call their baked pastries bao. Instead, they call them buns. Choose between a green onion bun, honey glazed bbq pork bun, crispy bbq pork bun, or pork floss bun.

Location: 10961 NE 2nd Place, Bellevue

Phone: 425-505-6695

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dough Zone™ Dumpling House (@doughzoneusa)

Dough Zone has steamed or pan-fried buns on offer. Each is filled with juicy Berkshire-Duroc pork, which perfectly compliments the sweet doughy outside.

Location: #109-504 5th Avenue South, Seattle

Phone: 206-285-9999

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biang Biang Noodles (@bbn_seattle)

Besides having an excellent service counter with an aesthetic backdrop, Biang Biang Noodles also has some delicious bao. Forget about snapping your photo with the wallpaper; you’re going to be too busy wolfing down the fried chicken bao.

Location: 601 E Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-809-8999

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Sakura in Seattle (@eat.therefore.i.am)

Dumpling the Noodle prides itself on providing quality, consistent food that tastes great every visit. We love the pork onion buns, which are crisp on the bottom and light and fluffy on the top.

Location: 1719 N 45th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-403-1724

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Foodie | 🍜🍕🥟🥾🌲⛰ (@seattlefoodieadventure)

There are so many options to pick from at Mount and Bao. There’s pork and napa, beef, chicken, pork with pickled napa, carrot, chive and baby shrimp, and mushroom and cabbage buns. You can also pick between having them steamed or pan-fried.

Location: 12534 Lake City Way NE#2, Seattle

Phone: 206-687-7997

Instagram