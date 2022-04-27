7 places to get delicious and authentic bao in Seattle
Whether you call them bao buns, baozi, or simply short form it to bao, you know that they’re one of the most delicious foods in the world when done right.
Both round bao buns and folded bao buns have a springy, bouncy bite and are typically filled with either meat or vegetable innards.
Here are seven of the best places to get delicious and authentic bao buns in Seattle.
Wow Bao
Wow Bao has several flavors to choose from, including bbq Berkshire pork, coconut custard, egg and spicy sausage, spicy Mongolian beef, teriyaki chicken, and whole wheat vegetable. Wow Bao runs through a dark/ghost kitchen and can be ordered from UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.
Location: Fremont Seattle Dark Kitchen
Mee Sum Pastry
Mee Sum Pastry and Cafe started in 2007 as a small, locally-owned bubble tea shop. It’s since grown into a full-on restaurant offering proper meals, but you shouldn’t sleep on their original Chinese pastries and bao.
Location: 1526 Pike Place, Seattle
Phone: 206-682-6780
Location: 4343 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-7298
Cafe Aloe
Cafe Aloe doesn’t call their baked pastries bao. Instead, they call them buns. Choose between a green onion bun, honey glazed bbq pork bun, crispy bbq pork bun, or pork floss bun.
Location: 10961 NE 2nd Place, Bellevue
Phone: 425-505-6695
Dough Zone Dumpling House
Dough Zone has steamed or pan-fried buns on offer. Each is filled with juicy Berkshire-Duroc pork, which perfectly compliments the sweet doughy outside.
Location: #109-504 5th Avenue South, Seattle
Phone: 206-285-9999
Biang Biang Noodles
Besides having an excellent service counter with an aesthetic backdrop, Biang Biang Noodles also has some delicious bao. Forget about snapping your photo with the wallpaper; you’re going to be too busy wolfing down the fried chicken bao.
Location: 601 E Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-809-8999
Dumpling the Noodle
Dumpling the Noodle prides itself on providing quality, consistent food that tastes great every visit. We love the pork onion buns, which are crisp on the bottom and light and fluffy on the top.
Location: 1719 N 45th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-403-1724
Mount and Bao
There are so many options to pick from at Mount and Bao. There’s pork and napa, beef, chicken, pork with pickled napa, carrot, chive and baby shrimp, and mushroom and cabbage buns. You can also pick between having them steamed or pan-fried.
Location: 12534 Lake City Way NE#2, Seattle
Phone: 206-687-7997
