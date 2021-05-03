7 of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Portland

Portland is, without question, the hotspot of vegan and vegetarian food in the Pacific Northwest.

Our city’s commitment to an eco-friendly lifestyle, veganism, and local businesses means that Portland’s culinary experts have worked to create some of the most incredible plant-based menus that go far beyond just avocado on toast.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a vegan, vegetarian, or still riding the meat train, you can enjoy some of the incredible bites at these spots:

Harlow offers everything from curry bowls and vegan Reuben sandwiches, to jackfruit carnitas and chickpea meatballs. The vintage-style restaurant offers gluten-free vegetarian fare made from organic, local produce. They also have an extensive list of smoothies, wellness shots, and fresh-pressed juices that will have you glowing from the inside out.

Location: 3632 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

Phone:971-255-0138

This stylish spot offers vegan fusion food which includes both raw and cooked items. Korean bibimbap, sinfully cheesy mac and cheese, chorizo tacos, and good old-fashioned cheeseburgers make this vegan haunt an absolute must-visit. Their menu is totally organic and features local produce whenever possible.

Location: 1713 Northeast 15th Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-228-0048

Israeli food is brought to life at this rustic-chic vegan restaurant. Combining the exotic flavors of the Middle East and the local produce of the Northwest, Aviv’s menu features classic Israeli favorites like bourekas or baked stuffed puff pastries, falafel, shawarma, and brisket made with delicious plant-based meat alternatives. Aviv also offers a brunch menu featuring vegan misozuke eggs as part of their spin on the Israeli breakfast staple, shakshuka.

Location: 1125 SE Division Street, Portland

Phone: 503-206-6280

Southern-inspired vegan fare is what The Bye and Bye proudly serve. Thick cornmeal tempeh sandwiches, BBQ platters with all the classic fixings, and spicy steaming bowls of chili will warm you up on even the coldest winter day. The Bye and Bye is open until 2 am in the wee hours of the morning, in case you’re craving vegan southern comfort food as a midnight snack.

Location: 1011 NE Alberta Street, Portland

Phone: 503-281-0537

Veggie Grill is a staple of Portland’s vegan and vegetarian restaurants. The chain offers everything from paleo zucchini noodles to cheesesteak sandwiches and curry bowls. Veggie Grill is perfect for when you’re in a hurry but still want healthy and delicious vegan fare.

Location: 508 SW Taylor Street, Portland

Phone: 503-841-6647

Maruti has a list of culinary accolades, and with good reason. The vegan and vegetarian-friendly Indian restaurant features classic Indian dishes, all made from local, organic produce. Heavyweight champions of Indian cuisine like hearty dal stews, samosas, vegetarian biryani or rice pilau, curries, and crispy ginger and coriander spiced shallot fritters all feature heavily on the menu.

Location: 1925 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-236-0714

Dining at Farm Spirit is an experience, much like going to a show or theatre performance. This fancy and chic vegan haunt offers a changing seasonal plant-based menu with some of the most beautifully presented and delicious food. Food truly becomes a display of art and culinary ingenuity at Farm Spirit.

Location: 1403 SE Belmont Street, Portland

Phone: 971-255-0329

