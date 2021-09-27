There's nothing holdin' him back: Shawn Mendes is coming to Portland in 2022

Ready for the roar of a concert again? Shawn Mendes has announced the dates for his Wonder tour, and he’s rolling into Portland.

The tour kicks off on March 14, 2022 in Denmark and wraps up in New Jersey at the end of October 2022.

Mendes will be taking the stage with opener Dermot Kennedy at Moda Center on June 27, 2022.

The tour is in support of his recent album, Wonder, which peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned two top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 10 hit “Monster” featuring fellow pop star Justin Bieber.

According to the tour website, tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 7, at 10 am local time.

