Portland’s Cider Summit is bringing back popular to-go tasting kits

The Cider Summit has announced that they will be celebrating what would have been their 11th year of the festival by providing cider lovers with to-go tasting kits.

Luckily for the cider aficionados in the Oregon area, the Cider Summit wasn’t going to let another year of amazing cider production pass by without celebration.

“Cider makers have continued to produce outstanding products that people may not have had a chance to try because of dining and travel restrictions,” said Cider Summit founder and producer Alan Shapiro, in a press release.

They may be unable to host an actual festival, but bringing the Cider Summit to your home is one way to make the best out of a difficult situation.

The cider tasting kits will include a wide variety of cider brands and types, including limited-release, small-batch, and hard-to-find bottles and cans.

“With our Festival-To-Go Tasting Kits, we can get world-class cider into the hands of cider lovers, and give them first-person access to a really thoughtful and fun tasting experience.”

To snag one of these epic kits, place your order prior to 12 am on Sunday, June 6. A drive-thru pick-up location will begin fulfilling cider to-go kit orders on Saturday, June 26. Walk-ups and bicycle pick-ups will also be permitted.

Home delivery to select Portland and Vancouver-area zip codes will also be available for an additional fee, with a delivery date of June 24 or 25.