5 delicious and authentic Korean restaurants to try in Portland

Korean food has grown in popularity over the past couple of years, and it stands out for its unique flavors.

Fermented soybean paste, or doenjang, and red chili pepper paste, known as gochujang, form the foundation of this cuisine and lend a fiery earthiness to the food that makes you want to keep coming back for more.

Portland has no shortage of good Korean restaurants, but for your ease, we’ve put together this handy dandy guide on where you can find some authentic and delicious Korean food in Rose City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ::: Thanin Viriyaki ::: (@severus_snapshot) on Sep 20, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

East meets West at Kim Jong Smokehouse. The restaurant’s food offerings take the flavors of Korean street-style food and combine them using Southern-style barbecue and smoking techniques. From salmon bibimbap to pulled pork steam buns, this Korean hot spot is the bibim-bomb.

Location: 126 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-477-9364

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram