5 delicious and authentic Korean restaurants to try in Portland
Korean food has grown in popularity over the past couple of years, and it stands out for its unique flavors.
Fermented soybean paste, or doenjang, and red chili pepper paste, known as gochujang, form the foundation of this cuisine and lend a fiery earthiness to the food that makes you want to keep coming back for more.
- See also:
Portland has no shortage of good Korean restaurants, but for your ease, we’ve put together this handy dandy guide on where you can find some authentic and delicious Korean food in Rose City.
Kim Jong Smokehouse
View this post on Instagram
East meets West at Kim Jong Smokehouse. The restaurant’s food offerings take the flavors of Korean street-style food and combine them using Southern-style barbecue and smoking techniques. From salmon bibimbap to pulled pork steam buns, this Korean hot spot is the bibim-bomb.
Location: 126 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland
Phone: 503-477-9364
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Chungdam Korean Fusion
View this post on Instagram
Delicious food, and lovely service. Chungdam Korean Fusion doesn’t mess around when it comes to its dining experience.
Location: 7901 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-206-4515
Facebook
K-Town Korean BBQ Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’d like spicy pork belly or are ready for some chicken gizzard, K-Town Korean BBQ Restaurant has you covered.
Location: Foster Road and 82nd Avenue, Portland
Phone: 503-444-7700
Facebook | Instagram
Kkoki Bbq
View this post on Instagram
KKOKI BBQ is a Korean barbecue restaurant that serves a range of authentic Korean food and beverage items that you can cook yourself in the middle of the table.
Location: 8001 SE Powell Boulevard Suite, Portland
Phone: 503-327-8875
Facebook | Instagram
Toji Korean Grillhouse
View this post on Instagram
Toki Korean Grillhouse has 13 high-quality SHINPO grills that have an interior smoke intake function that’ll keep you free from greasy smoke. Order as many types of meat and veg as you’d like and grill them to perfection.
Location: 4615 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
Phone: 503-232-8998
Facebook