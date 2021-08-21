Brand of zucchini noodles recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Health Canada is recalling a brand of zucchini noodles because they may be contaminated by Listeria.

The recall for Veggie Foodle brand Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles was issued on August 20. They were sold in 340 gram packages and have a best before date of August 18.

The zucchini noodles should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased. Call a doctor if you think you’ve become sick from eating the recalled product.

Health Canada noted that food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, Health Canada said. In severe cases of illness, people may die.