YUL Montréal-Trudeau ranks as one of Canada's most reputable airports

On average, 53,000 passengers travel through Montréal-Trudeau airport each day. And it turns out that nearly two thirds of them leave with a pleasant experience, making good old YUL one of the most reputable airports in the country.

As part of Leger’s 25th annual Reputation study, over 38,000 Canadians provided their perspectives on hundreds of companies in multiple sectors. This year the market research company expanded the study’s airport sector.

In order to rank the country’s best airports, participants from coast to coast were asked a series of questions regarding their travelling experiences in different landing spots across the country.

Based on scores of 1 to 100, here are the most reputable airports in Canada:

1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (Reputation Score: 71)

2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) (Reputation Score: 65)

3. YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Reputation Score: 64)

4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) (Reputation Score: 59)

5. Calgary International Airport (YYC) (Reputation Score: 55)

6. Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) (Reputation Score: 48)

7. Edmonton International Airport (YEG) (Reputation Score: 40)

8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTO) (Reputation Score: 31)

9. Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) (Reputation Score: 25)

10. Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) (Reputation Score: 25)

With an impressive score of 71, Vancouver seems to provide the most comfortable airport experience. Meanwhile, Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport, which is the third busiest in the country, got the bronze with a respectable score of 64 ⁠— just one shy of second place. Quebec City’s main airport also snuck into the top 10 with a score of 25.

So, next time you pass through YUL and think about complaining, remember that you can do a whole lot worse.