A major WWE PPV event is coming to Montreal this winter

Wrestling fans rejoice! Montreal is getting a WWE PPV event for the first time in 14 years.

On Monday, the WWE announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will host an Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, February 18, 2023. In addition to that, Friday Night SmackDown will also take place at the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17.

According to a WWE news release, combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 am on Ticketmaster. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 am.

The 2022 edition, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was the 12th Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and livestreaming event produced by WWE. It was the first time the event took place outside of the United States.

To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, you can visit WWE’s website.