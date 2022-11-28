Top-notch: Montreal has been named one of the best cities in the world

Montrealers will be happy to learn that they made it to the list of the best cities on earth. That satisfaction won’t last, though, when they discover how far behind Toronto they were ranked.

According to the newly released World’s Best Cities Report for 2023, London is the greatest city on the planet, followed by Paris and New York respectively. The report by Best Cities is based on the following six criteria: place, product, programming, people, prosperity, promotion.

With all that taken into account, Montreal ranked #57 in this year’s order, just behind Denver and ahead of Brussels. As a cultural leader, Montreal’s score was positively impacted by education, tech expertise, income equality, and an “ascendant” real estate market.

Meanwhile Toronto, praised for its immigration and economic growth, earned the 24th spot on the list, making it the highest ranked Canadian city. Vancouver (69th) and Ottawa (96th) rounded out Canada’s place in the top 100.

