A Look Inside: $5.9M luxurious 14-room Westmount home for sale (VIDEO)
An elegant 14-room home in Westmount is for sale, priced at nearly $6 million.
The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located at the end of a street and offers more than 9,400 sq ft of luxurious living space.
The brick exterior home offers breathtaking views of Montreal from the lavish neighbourhood of Westmount and has a sprawling front landscape.
Engel & Völkers Real Estate Agent Martin Rouleau says the captivating home has an entryway that opens into a “charming reception hall with beautiful crown mouldings, an exquisite central chandelier, and a sweeping wooden staircase with a runner to the second level.”
Rouleau says the home is “brimming with stunning detail, luxurious finishes, and incredibly spacious living areas.”
It also bears a striking resemblance to the McCallister house from the 1990 classic film Home Alone.
(That feature is not part of the Engel & Völkers listing…)
The home comes with an attached heated garage, a gym, wine cellar, panelled fridge, double furniture-style vanity, free-standing tub, and more.
If you want to step inside this marvellous Westmount home, check out the photos below, courtesy of Engel & Völkers.