A look inside: $12.5M luxury home in the heart of Montreal

This $12.5 million dollar house, located in Westmount, is the definition of classic elegance.

The seven-bedroom, six-bathroom architectural wonder is equipped with a superb exterior stone facade, detailed mouldings, illuminated solarium classic woodwork, three garages, and almost 20,000 sq ft to work with.

Although built in 1938, certain aspects of the property have been modernized such as the kitchen. The three-floor mansion also has an elevator and service elevator to make getting around a little easier.

The Engel & Völkers listing refers to the home as a “jewel that will enchant many.” And once you see it, you’d be hard-pressed to think otherwise.

