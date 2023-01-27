This week’s weather presented Montrealers with plenty of challenges. The massive snowstorm that raged through the city on Wednesday night led to hours of shovelling, car cleaning, and parking nightmares.

With that said, Montreal can expect⁠— you guessed it ⁠— even more snow this weekend.

According to the Weather Network’s forecast, Southwest Quebec can expect flurries on Friday night and early Saturday morning. Montreal could receive an additional 10 centimetres of snow throughout the day on Sunday along with 5 more centimetres during the afternoon on Monday.

That’s a potential 15 additional centimetres over the next 72 hours.

While Saturday should be mild, with a high of 1°C, temperatures are expected to dip significantly, with an expected temperature of -8°C Sunday and -10°C on Monday. Similarly chilly temperatures are expected to continue throughout next week.