Hold on to your hats: 90 km/h winds in the forecast for Montreal this weekend

For the second time in less than a week, Montreal and multiple areas across southern Quebec have been issued a special weather statement.
The latest alert by Environment Canada was issued on Friday morning, and is currently in effect for the following areas:
- Châteauguay – La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil – Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
The agency says a cold front will pass through Quebec on Saturday. Following the “passage of the front,” westerly winds of 70 to 90 km/h are possible. Meteorologists say these winds could have effects comparable to those seen last Wednesday evening.
Strong winds can pose a danger as loose objects (such as holiday decorations) may be tossed by the wind and cause injuries or damage. The wind may also cause power outages and break tree branches.
To monitor future alerts and forecasts, you can visit the Environment Canada website.
The Weather Network has released its early winter weather forecast for the province, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most of Quebec.
Specifically, the weather agency dives into what meteorologists are forecasting from December to February, and it seems like we’re in for plenty of cold and snow.
The Weather Network says a “strong start” to the winter season is anticipated, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” in the cards across “most of” Quebec.
The agency credits the sudden switch of winter weather patterns to La Niña for the third year in a row.
“This is just the fourth time on record we’ve seen a La Niña event persist for three consecutive years,” says the agency. “In addition, a piece of the polar vortex is expected to be located over northern Canada, providing an abundant source for Arctic air that should frequently plunge south and spread across much of the country during December.”
Take note the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice. Specifically, the new season comes into effect on Wednesday, December 21.