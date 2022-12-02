Hold on to your hats: 90 km/h winds in the forecast for Montreal this weekend

For the second time in less than a week, Montreal and multiple areas across southern Quebec have been issued a special weather statement.

The latest alert by Environment Canada was issued on Friday morning, and is currently in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The agency says a cold front will pass through Quebec on Saturday. Following the “passage of the front,” westerly winds of 70 to 90 km/h are possible. Meteorologists say these winds could have effects comparable to those seen last Wednesday evening.

Strong winds can pose a danger as loose objects (such as holiday decorations) may be tossed by the wind and cause injuries or damage. The wind may also cause power outages and break tree branches.