Weather report: Montreal should prepare for another cold, snowy weekend

According to the latest forecast from Environment Canada, Montrealers can expect some serious cold and a fair share of snow over the next few days.

The following areas in Southern Quebec have already been issued public weather alerts for extreme cold and storm surges:

Chibougamou

Lac-Saint-Jean

Manicouagan River

Matagami

Quebec

Maskaganish

While no alerts are in effect for the Island as of yet, going outside is guaranteed to present some challenges.

A cold front will make its way to the city on Wednesday night. As snow falls, temperatures will reach a low of -13°C. As of now, both the expected high and low for Thursday sits at -12°C.

Highs and lows in the minus double digits will continue going into the weekend, even getting down to -20°C on Friday night. Sunday should provide some relief, though, with a high of -5°C before things finally begin to warm up next week.

Hang in there. It’s almost spring.

For updates and weather alerts, you can visit the Environment Canada website.