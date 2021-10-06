The fog made Montreal look like a horror movie this morning (PHOTOS)
Oct 6 2021, 6:50 am
In case you forgot it was spooky season, the weather this morning was a clear reminder.
Although Environment Canada called for a “mainly sunny” day in their Montreal forecast, this morning’s fog, which has finally dissipated, made sure any golden rays were out of sight.
But instead of complaining about the fog, many took the opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit, basking in the horror film aesthetic as they photographed and shared their views of the thick misty clouds.
Here are a few of our favourite shots.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram