Special weather alert issued for Montreal ahead of Christmas weekend

For those dreaming of a white Christmas in Montreal this year, they may get one ⁠— along with a little more than they bargained for.

On Tuesday morning Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to the agency’s forecast, an intense low pressure system will move into parts of Quebec on Thursday evening, affecting the province until Saturday.

Near the end of the week, a powerful storm system will hit southern Quebec, bringing “significant” snowfall, strong winds, and some rain. A mix of heavy snow and flurries is expected for areas north of the St-Lawrence River, while regions to the south could see freezing rain instead.

The storm is expected to begin on Friday in southern parts of the province with the passage of cold air over the Great Lakes. On Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, in the wake of the system, snow squalls will also be possible.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be below average with a forecast high of -8°C.

Environment Canada suggests planning your travel ahead of time this holiday season as road conditions will be difficult and power outages are possible.

For additional weather alerts and updates, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.