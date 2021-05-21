What's open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal
May 21 2021, 7:56 am
The weather in Montreal is sunny and summery, and as if that’s not enough, we’re getting another day off tacked on to the weekend, courtesy of Victoria Day.
Celebrated as Journée des Patriotes in Quebec, Victoria Day is commemorated on Monday, May 24 and is a statutory holiday across Canada.
Temperatures are expected to hover around 20ºC, and The Weather Network is forecasting a whopping 15 hours on sunshine on Victoria Day Monday.
Keep in mind that public transit schedules may be slower on Monday as the STM will run on its regular weekend schedule.
To help you plan out the upcoming long weekend, here’s what’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Montreal.
What’s closed
- All banks and post offices will be closed
- All federal and provincial government offices will be closed
- All municipal courts will be closed
- Some restaurants will be closed (we’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure)
What’s open
- Most SAQ liquor stores will remain open (check the website for specific locations — hooray!)
- Retail stores will remain open
- Most restaurants will remain open
- Some grocery stores will remain open
- Montreal’s public markets (Maisonneuve, Atwater, Jean-Talon) will remain open
- Some pharmacies will remain open, especially larger chains like Jean Coutu and Pharmaprix
- Select retail stores with street access will remain open
- Garbage pickup will continue as normal (but could vary per region)
- The STM will be running on a weekend schedule
- All parking meters and parking restrictions will remain in effect
- The Biodome, Montreal Botanical Garden, and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open
- Eco-centres will be open