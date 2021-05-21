What's open and closed on Victoria Day Monday in Montreal

The weather in Montreal is sunny and summery, and as if that’s not enough, we’re getting another day off tacked on to the weekend, courtesy of Victoria Day.

Celebrated as Journée des Patriotes in Quebec, Victoria Day is commemorated on Monday, May 24 and is a statutory holiday across Canada.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 20ºC, and The Weather Network is forecasting a whopping 15 hours on sunshine on Victoria Day Monday.

Keep in mind that public transit schedules may be slower on Monday as the STM will run on its regular weekend schedule.

To help you plan out the upcoming long weekend, here’s what’s open and closed on Victoria Day in Montreal.

What’s closed

All banks and post offices will be closed

All federal and provincial government offices will be closed

All municipal courts will be closed



Some restaurants will be closed (we’d recommend calling beforehand to make sure)

What’s open