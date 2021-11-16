Ubisoft is opening another video game development studio in Quebec

Ubisoft is continuing its expansion across Quebec. On Tuesday morning, the gaming company announced it will open the fourth video game development studio in the province.

The new studio will be located in the city of Sherbrooke, which Ubisoft says is the “academic and economic hub of the Eastern Townships.”

The company says Quebec’s fourth studio will be in the “heart of the city of Sherbrooke,” known for its talent, high-tech expertise, and a “burgeoning digital ecosystem.” Ubisoft says its new expansion will further enhance Quebec’s international leadership in the video game industry.

Supported by what it calls an “ambitious development plan,” the company is investing nearly $950 million into new investments across its network. Ubisoft plans to continue its growth by attracting talent from around the world and investing in the next generation locally.

“The City is delighted that Ubisoft is setting up a studio in Sherbrooke, where the Sherbrooke Innopole’s team has worked on a business attraction project for many years in collaboration with the Bureau de coordination du développement économique,” said Évelyne Beaudin, Sherbrooke Mayor. “The realization of this project goes to show that our human-scale city is well regarded by major players in search of qualified workers who are attracted by an exceptional quality of life.”

Yves Guillemot, the Co-Founder and CEO of Ubisoft, says the announcement marks “another milestone in Ubisoft’s development in Quebec” — nearly 25 years after the Group’s first arrival in the province. “Quebec has asserted itself as a leader in the creation and production of video games on a global scale, at the forefront of the technological revolutions that are shaping the future of our industry,” continued Guillemot.

The CEO says of Ubisoft’s 20,000 employees, nearly 5,000 work in Montreal, Quebec City, Piedmont, and Saguenay.

Ubisoft Sherbrooke will co-develop some of the company’s main franchises and will contribute to the development of the most recent innovations in the fields of entertainment and technology.

The studio will bring together a multidisciplinary and diverse team composed of professionals from various areas of expertise, notably production management, programming, graphic design, modelling, animation, and game-level design.

Job hopefuls can visit the Ubisoft Sherbrooke website for more career details and postings.