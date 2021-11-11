These Quebec ski resorts are hiring for over 20 different jobs this winter

If you’re looking for a literal breath of fresh air at work this winter, you might be in luck.

Two ski resorts in Quebec are currently hiring for 21 jobs on the mountain this winter. Mont Sutton is looking for a variety of jobs to fill across 20 roles and Glissades du Domaine des Pays d’en Haut is hiring for one.

The Eastern Township’s Mont Sutton is hiring for roles across its resort, looking for employees in administration, mountain operations, customer service, restaurant staff, and its snow school.

Benefits for employees at Mont Sutton include unlimited access to the mountain, family discounts, weekly pay, a flexible schedule, and collective insurances and RRSP for careers.

Here are the roles up for grabs at Mont Sutton for this winter:

Glissades du Domaine des Pays d’en Haut in Avila is hiring for two positions. Benefits include a season pass, day passes for family, staff discounts at the on-site restaurant, flexible schedules, and staff nights.

Note: This article is accurate as of November 11, 2021