Spring is in the air and all over Instagram.

As we set our sights on the long weekend, the Montreal Botanical Garden is full of beautiful springtime photo ops.

According to Espace pour la vie, tulips, magnolias, some red azaleas, spring heaths, and the beginning of both crabapple trees and lilacs.

So yes, if you’re looking for something to do this week and the long Victoria Day weekend, you might want to soak up the garden’s hues of green, pink, orange, and yellow.

Offering more proof of its beauty, here’s how the tulip and magnolia infestation looks through the virtual world of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincenzo Marsala (@vincenzomarsala13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iing Muttakhiroh (@ienxaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographe MTL 🌿Laurène Tinel (@laulinea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by regardezlamusique (@regardezlamusique)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Gandumont (@montrealex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alain Ibis (@alain_ibis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alain Ibis (@alain_ibis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessio Baccaro (@baki0194)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Crépin (@loucre380)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla (@riskitodeamor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rel’s 🌿🧜🏽‍♀️ (@_rel_s_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Léa Charette (@charette_lea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melany (@melany_wllms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amandine (@amandinemayeu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnab Chakraborti (@arnabchakraborti)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Q (@adiqyu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @capturedincanada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgane Cqn (@morgane_cqn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutthaya Panyaputtisarn (@nink_np)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristy Rich (@kristyjrich)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathalie Saumon (@elkittydelgato)