TSN analyst makes it up to Canadiens fans after broadcast mistake

Frank Corrado is paying up to Montreal Canadiens fans after a mistake on last night’s broadcast.

The TSN analyst admitted to calling young Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson the wrong name multiple times throughout the night. He referred to the budding star as Cole instead of Lane, using the player’s younger brother’s name.

“Alright Habs fans. It’s time to pay my fine,” wrote the former player on X. “I had a little case of the Cole’s last night. Called Lane Hutson Cole Hutson a few times on the broadcast, of course that’s his younger brother’s name. My mistake!”

“There’s no fine jar so I’ve donated to [the Angel Project]. My apologies!”

Lane has been an electric addition to the Canadiens roster. The 20-year-old has two points through his first two games and is showing off the same puck control and eye-popping skill that has made him a dominant player at every level.

Canadiens fans are already clamouring for Lane to take over the team’s power play. If the rookie can keep up this level of play, he’s going to be one of the lead contenders to win the Calder Trophy.

Lane’s brother Cole is not in the NHL yet but instead is playing at Boston University in the NCAA. He plays a similar style of hockey and is a highly-touted prospect. Cole was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the second round of this summer’s draft.

Corrado made up for his mistake by donating to the Angel Project. This charitable organization helps people in hospitals’ complex care units by raising funds for special equipment.

While Canadiens fans who were listening to the game surely weren’t thrilled with the mistake, Corrado more than made up for it today with his generous donation.