Passenger train between Montreal and New York to resume for first time since 2020

Getting to and from the Big Apple just got easier for Montrealers.

On Monday, Amtrak, in conjunction with Via Rail Canada, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), and other federal agencies, announced the renewal of passenger train service between New York City and Montreal. Train service between the two cities had been suspended since March 2020.

According to Amtrak, service on the new Adirondack train will officially begin on April 4. The first southbound train will depart Montreal at 11:10 am on Tuesday, and arrive at Moynihan Train Hall (NYP) at 10:15 pm.

“Whether you’re experiencing the greatness of New York City, the culture of Montreal or the beauty of the Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain region, the return of the Adirondack provides customers with a reliable, relaxing and sustainable way to travel,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris in a press release.

Martin R Landry, president and CEO of Via Rail Canada, added, “VIA Rail is pleased to collaborate with Amtrak on the return of the Montreal – New York train, a pleasant and popular service that connects our two great countries and gives passengers on both sides of the border more travel options.”

While the train service is convenient, the 11-hour journey between the two cities will take almost twice the amount of time that getting there by car does. A roundtrip voyage in coach currently costs US$140.

Tickets for the renewed service are already available on Amtrak’s website.