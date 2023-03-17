YUL has been named one of the 100 best airports in the world

Montréal–Trudeau International Airport is getting some international recognition as Skytrax has named it one of the best airports in the world.

Skytrax surveys travellers from all over the world to come up with these rankings. YUL came in at 45 across the globe.

According to Skytrax, YUL’s ranking went up 21 spots from this time last year.

Vancouver was the top Canadian airport coming in at number 20. Singapore Changi Airport was awarded the World’s Best Airport, followed by Hamad International Airport and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

The group also has a ranking of the most improved airports globally and Calgary International Airport came in at number seven.

World’s Best Airports 2023: Skytrax

Singapore Changi Airport Hamad International Airport Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) Incheon International Airport Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Istanbul Airport Munich Airport Zurich Airport Narita International Airport Madrid-Barajas Airport Vienna International Airport Helsinki-Vantaa Airport Rome Fiumicino Airport Copenhagen Airport Kansai International Airport Chubu Centrair International Airport Dubai International Airport Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Melbourne Airport Vancouver International Airport

While Montreal made the top 10, Vancouver won the award for the cleanest airport in the world.

North America’s Cleanest Airports 2023: Skytrax