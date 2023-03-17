NewsTransportationUrbanizedTravel

YUL has been named one of the 100 best airports in the world

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Mar 17 2023, 3:02 pm
jfsavaria/Instagram

Montréal–Trudeau International Airport is getting some international recognition as Skytrax has named it one of the best airports in the world.

Skytrax surveys travellers from all over the world to come up with these rankings. YUL came in at 45 across the globe.

According to Skytrax, YUL’s ranking went up 21 spots from this time last year.

Vancouver was the top Canadian airport coming in at number 20. Singapore Changi Airport was awarded the World’s Best Airport, followed by Hamad International Airport and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda).

The group also has a ranking of the most improved airports globally and Calgary International Airport came in at number seven.

World’s Best Airports 2023: Skytrax

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Hamad International Airport
  3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
  4. Incheon International Airport
  5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
  6. Istanbul Airport
  7. Munich Airport
  8. Zurich Airport
  9. Narita International Airport
  10. Madrid-Barajas Airport
  11. Vienna International Airport
  12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport
  13. Rome Fiumicino Airport
  14. Copenhagen Airport
  15. Kansai International Airport
  16. Chubu Centrair International Airport
  17. Dubai International Airport
  18. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  19. Melbourne Airport
  20. Vancouver International Airport

While Montreal made the top 10, Vancouver won the award for the cleanest airport in the world.

North America’s Cleanest Airports 2023: Skytrax

  1. Vancouver International Airport
  2. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  3. Terminal B of New York LaGuardia Airport
  4. Houston William Hobby International Airport
  5. San Francisco International Airport
  6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
  7. Boston Logan International Airport
  8. Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
  9. Houston George Bush International Airport
  10. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

 

