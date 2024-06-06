New eight-part Canadiens documentary coming to Crave

The Montreal Canadiens are coming to the big screen… Well, that depends on how large your televison is.

Canadian streaming platform Crave announced Thursday that a new documentary series about the team was officially in the works. Set to be released later this year, The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens is an eight-episode, one-hour series, produced by Fair-Play and made in collaboration with Crave.

The behind-the-scenes series, which will be available in both English and French, focuses on Montreal’s players and personnel throughout the 2023-24 hockey season. Camera crews followed the Habs from the 2023 pre-season golf tournament to the very end of their campaign this past April.

“We are thrilled to be giving our fans exclusive access to our players, and to the people who make our team so compelling,” said France Margaret Bélanger, president of sports and entertainment at Groupe CH, in a press release. “From the dressing room to the board room, cameras capture a never-before-seen look at the inner workings of our organization. Real stories about our players, members of management, and staff are showcased.

Directed by André St-Pierre, the eight one-hour episodes of The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens will also include voice-over narration. According to Crave, the narration will be performed by Montreal-born actor Marc-André Grondin in French and by Canadian journalist and radio host George Stroumboulopoulos in English.

Here are a handful of notable events from the past season that could likely be included in the documentary: