9 of the toughest Montreal Canadiens players ever

By nature, hockey players are tough. But certain guys take that adjective to another level.

When it comes to the Montreal Canadiens, who boast countless Hall of Famers, they have also been blessed with an array of players willing to lay out hits, drop the gloves, or sacrifice their bodies for their teammates.

For the sake of this article, we will not only focus on big enforcers, but also players who exhibited toughness in different ways.

With that said, here are nine of the toughest players to ever don la Sainte-Flanelle.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard

Known for his fiery temper and intense competitive spirit, Maurice Richard was not only an offensive powerhouse but also a fierce player who stood up for himself and his teammates on and off the ice.

While his goal-scoring abilities earned him the nickname “Rocket,” Richard was not easy to push around. Facing discrimination for being French-Canadian early in his career, Richard was a warrior on and off the ice, fighting his way to greatness.

John Ferguson

John Ferguson, known as “Fergie,” was the embodiment of toughness as a bruising left-winger for the Habs.

Known as one of the league’s first enforcers, Ferguson was first called up in 1963 to protect captain Jean Beliveau. About 12 seconds into his first NHL shift, he was in a fight with Ted Green of the Boston Bruins.

Ferguson concluded his 500-game NHL career with five Stanley Cups and a whopping 1,214 penalty minutes.

Pierre “Butch” Bouchard

Son of the legendary Emile “Butch” Bouchard, Pierre Bouchard was a bottom-pairing defenceman during the Habs dynasty years in the 1970s.

He wasn’t the biggest or even the strongest guy, but he was known to go toe-to-toe with the best fighters in the league. Win or lose, Bouchard never hesitated to drop his gloves.

While he never recorded more than 15 points in a season, Montreal kept him around for eight years. He concluded his NHL career with 595 games played and 433 penalty minutes.

Larry Robinson

Often referred to as “Big Bird” due to his towering 6-foot-4 frame, Larry Robinson combined size, skill, and physicality to become one of the most dominant defencemen of his era.

Robinson’s physical presence and robust defensive play made him a daunting opponent on the ice. He didn’t fight very often, but when he did, he won.

He played 17 seasons with the Canadiens, from 1972 to 1989, and was an essential part of several Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Chris “Knuckles” Nilan

With a nickname like “Knuckles,” Chris Nilan was not fun to play against.

Logging more penalty minutes than any other Hab, the scrappy Boston native also holds the record for the highest penalty minute average per game at 4.42 minutes per game, along with the record for most penalty minutes in a single playoff season at 141.

While not an offensive dynamo by any means, Nilan was also known to score big goals.

John Kordic

A controversial figure on and off the ice, John Kordic was one of the most feared enforcers of his era.

A prominent member of a few bench-clearing brawls, Kordic could throw the fists like few others.

In a career that only spanned 244 games, the Edmonton native registered a ridiculous 997 penalty minutes.

Shayne Corson

A two-time NHL captain who served two separate stints with the Habs, Shayne Corson was as well-rounded as hockey players come.

While the gritty forward topped the 100-penalty-minute mark for the first 15 seasons of his NHL career and could often be seen dropping the gloves, he could also score 20 to 30 goals a year.

Georges Laraque

Georges Laraque’s two-season stint in Montreal may have been short, but it was certainly memorable.

While his biggest bouts came as a member of the Edmonton Oilers, Laraque was still feared around the league in the twilight years of his career.

In just 65 games with the Habs, the Quebec-born bruiser logged 99 penalty minutes.

And since retiring from the league, Laraque’s been seen giving Canadiens players fighting lessons during practice.

Brendan Gallagher

What he lacks in size, Brendan Gallagher makes up for in tenacity.

Known for getting into the dirty areas, this 5-foot-9 firecracker is always willing to take a beating in front of the net in order to capitalize on a scoring chance. In fact, he’s made a career out of it.

While we don’t get to hear much of what’s said on the ice, our lip-reading abilities tell us he’s quite the trash-talker too.