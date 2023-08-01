5 of the most disappointing free agency signings the Canadiens ever made

The Montreal Canadiens have seen their share of bargains and letdowns when navigating the free agency market.

From stars who couldn’t live up to expectations to high-profile acquisitions who didn’t find success, let’s take a look back at five of the most disappointing free agent signings Montreal has made over the past two decades.

Sergei Samsonov (2006)

In the 2006 offseason, Montreal signed forward Sergei Samsonov to a hefty two-year, $7.05 million contract. The intention was to add scoring depth as the Russian player was coming off a year that saw him net 53 points over 64 games.

But Samsonov ultimately failed to find his form with the Canadiens. He scored just 26 points in 63 games during his first season and was eventually placed on waivers before he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Daniel Briere (2013)

While Daniel Briere was a big-name acquisition, he struggled to find a suitable role with the Canadiens after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with Montreal in 2013.

After a one-season stint, where he scored 13 goals and 25 points in 69 games, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Ultimately, Briere was dealt for P.A. Parenteau, who also faced challenges and was later bought out.

Tom Gilbert (2014)

The Habs had another massive overpay when they signed defenceman Tom Gilbert to a two-year, $5.6 million contract during the 2014 offseason.

While he was coming off a productive season with the Florida Panthers, Gilbert, a former rookie sensation, did not live up to that standard with Montreal. Over 117 games with the Habs, the offensive blueliner netted just five goals and 14 points.

When his contract was up, the Habs were not looking to renegotiate.

Karl Alzner (2017)

In an effort to replace defenceman Andrei Markov, former Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin signed blueliner Karl Alzner to a five-year, $23.125 million contract in 2017.

To call the move a mistake is an understatement.

Alzner immediately struggled to fit into the team’s system, and his performance on the ice was underwhelming. He spent most of his time in the AHL and saw limited action with the NHL club before being bought out in 2020.

Mike Hoffman (2021)

Hopes were high when the Canadiens signed free agent Mike Hoffman after their 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Unfortunately, the winger who was once known as a serious offensive threat never lived up to this three-year, $13.5 million deal.

Hoffman’s best campaign with the Habs saw him net 15 goals and 35 points. While that’s still respectable, it’s a far cry from his 2018-2019 season with the Florida Panthers, which saw him net 36 goals and 70 points.