The highly anticipated NHL 4 Nations Face-Off could be swapping host cities.

While it’s long been reported that Montreal and Boston would host the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off next year, one-half of the international tournament featuring NHLers from Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden could be moved to Toronto.

If that’s the case, Montreal would lose out.

According to a new report from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, Montreal tournament organizers are having trouble making a deal with the NHL.

“It’s supposed to be held next year in Boston and Montreal. That’s been reported,” Friedman said on Wednesday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. But I was told on the weekend that Montreal is up in the air because … I guess it’s the city … they’re having trouble getting the deal done.”

And while hosting part of the mid-season tournament at the Bell Centre is not out of the question yet, Friedman says Toronto swooping in is a possibility.

“It’s not like it’s 100% not going to be in Montreal. But I’ve heard that Toronto is now a possibility.”

While potential host cities continue to shuffle around, here’s what we do know about the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The nine-day tournament, set to take place from February 12 to 20, 2025, will feature a total of seven games played.

As announced in February by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, each of the four national teams will have 23-man rosters, which must consist of players under NHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Six players from each team will be announced this summer, while the remaining 17 will be named at a later date.