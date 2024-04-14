Top college prospect close to signing NHL contract with Canadiens: report

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly closing on a contract for top college prospect Luke Tuch.

Elliotte Friedman reported on last night’s Saturday Headlines segment that the former second-round pick of the Canadiens in 2020 was close to deciding whether he will turn pro next season.

This morning, Friedman reported that things are progressing between Tuch and the Canadiens on an entry-level contract.

Still work to be done, but looking like 2020 second-rounder Luke Tuch will sign with the Canadiens — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 14, 2024

The 22-year-old has been playing in the NCAA with Boston University for the past four seasons. It is coming off a heartbreaking loss against Denver University in the NCAA men’s hockey semi-finals last week. Tuch scored the only goal for BU in a 2-1 loss, a beautiful shorthanded marker in the first period.

What a start in Saint Paul! 📺: ESPN2pic.twitter.com/KTKXNkKfR1 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) April 11, 2024

Tuch had a career year with BU, scoring ten goals and 30 points in 39 games this season. At six feet two inches and 203 lbs, Tuch has a big body and an impressive shot. If he is signed, he should be joining the AHL’s Laval Rocket on an ATO for the remainder of the season.

Alex Tuch, who currently plays for the Buffalo Sabres, is his older brother.

The signing comes shortly after the Canadiens announced they had agreed to terms with Hobey Baker nominee Lane Hutson, who is expected to join the NHL club this season.

Both these signings have big implications for the Hab’s prospect pool. While Hutson could make the team full-time as early as next season, Tuch will likely need a little time in the AHL before he makes the jump.