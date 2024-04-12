Canadiens reveal jersey number for newly signed Lane Hutson

The Montreal Canadiens have announced what number newly signed NCAA defenceman Lane Hutson will wear with the team.

The team revealed in a social media post that their newest player will wear No. 48 with the club.

Les choses avancent This is gettin' real#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gzrlHMSRV9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2024

He wore No. 20 with Boston University this season. Former number one overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky is currently wearing No. 20 with the Canadiens.

Five players have donned the No. 48 for the Canadiens throughout their long and storied history. They are J.J. Daigneault, François Groleau, Miroslav Gureñ, J.T. Wyman, and Daniel Brière, the most recent in 2014.

Hutson is one of the most highly rated prospects in hockey. He just finished his second season of NCAA hockey and scored 49 points in 38 games. The 20-year-old was also an assistant captain for Boston University.

The offensive dynamo was originally drafted in the second round of the 2022 NHL draft. He’s only 5-foot-10, so some have issues with his size, but he has consistently proved the doubters wrong at every level.

He’s an elite skater and puck handler built in the mould of modern defencemen like Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

Hutson’s team was just recently eliminated by Denver University at the 2024 edition of the Frozen Four.

He’s played in two World Juniors for Team USA, finishing with one gold medal and one bronze medal.

The Canadiens are in last place in the Atlantic Division but have a bright future with prospects like Hutson joining the ranks and players like Slafkovsky taking big steps.