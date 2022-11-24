Here was the top "how-to" Google search in Quebec this year

Your Google searches say a lot about you. They are often a window into your interests, hobbies, and personality.

A new study from Time2Play dove into the Google and YouTube search habits of Canadians in order to find the most searched “how-to” topic for each province and territory over the past year.

To find out what the most popular “how-to” search was in each part of the country, Time2Play used Google Trends to analyze the search volumes (both on web searches and YouTube searches) for “how-to” search terms for 2022.

According to the final tally, the most common “how-to” Google search in Quebec over the past year was “how to play Wordle,” which saw an increase of 1,600% compared to the year before. Unsurprisingly, that same search result finished in the top spot for most other provinces including BC, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan.

On the YouTube side of things, food seemed to be a dominant theme. For Quebecers, finding out “how to cut a pineapple” was the top priority, seeing an increase of over 2,550% across the province this year.

DIY cooking searches were also at the top in Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, where residents most commonly looked up “how to make French Toast” and “how to cut a mango,” respectively.

