Tom Brady shows up to event in Montreal Expos jersey

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is again repping the colours of the team that drafted him — and we’re not talking about the New England Patriots.

While visiting New York’s MLB Store for a Topps trading card event on Saturday, the 46-year-old dressed for the occasion by wearing a Montreal Expos jersey with his signature No. 12 on the front.

Tom Brady pulled up to a Topps event at the MLB Store in NYC wearing a No. 12 Montreal Expos jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/F9AKVkocUl — MLB Life (@MLBLife) September 30, 2023

While he ultimately chose football over baseball, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was drafted by the Expos as the 507th pick in the 18th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball draft.

“I was a decent catcher, but being a catcher and being tall doesn’t work, so I had to pick football instead,” he told customers at the MLB store over the weekend.

Unfortunately for fans, he never suited up for a game with the Expos before the team was moved to Washington in 1994. But he’s seemingly making up for all that now.

This is not the first time Brady has alluded to his allegiance to Montreal.

On April Fools of 2021, he tweeted a photoshopped image of him standing at home plate at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium in a tuxedo. The almost unbelievable image was paired with a caption that would make headlines across the sports world if it were true.

“With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022,” read Brady’s tweet. “Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

Still, some people are trying to make baseball in Montreal a reality.

On Monday, an article by 98.5 FM reporter Jeremy Filosa detailed the plans for the MLB’s desire to expand from 30 to 32 teams. According to the report, the league has not abandoned the idea of ​​giving Montreal a second chance.

If that’s the case, Brady might be there for opening night — for real this time.